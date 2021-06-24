$5,000 Reward For Sebring Man In Murder Of 42-Year-Old Bradenton Man

LAKE WALES, Fla. – The Lake Wales Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Tex Gifford age 40 of Sebring for the murder of Bruce Spry, age 42 of Bradenton.

During the investigation, police learned Gifford was involved in a verbal argument with Spry earlier in the evening on Sunday, June 20th. Afterward, Gifford walked away from the immediate area.

Police say he then returned within the hour, walking up to Mr. Spry who was sitting on the tailgate of a pickup and began firing at him.

Gifford shot Mr. Spry at least six times, in this senseless and heinous act of violence on Father’s Day. Gifford has been charged with first-degree murder and police are asking for the public’s help in locating this dangerous individual.

Additional charges are pending as this investigation progresses. Gifford should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 and notify law enforcement of his location. Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000.00 reward for any information leading to his arrest.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.