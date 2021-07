Marilyn “Sue” Baker, 76, of Scottsburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born in Salem, the daughter of Herman L. Miller, Sr and Mabel (Wingler) Miller. She met Rudy Baker in Seymour and on June 7, 1963, they were married. They were married 58 years prior to his death in May of 2020.