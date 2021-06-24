Art of the Phoenix exhibit features works by youths navigating trauma

Walla Walla – The July exhibit at Combine Art Collective will feature work by Sheilia Coe and Dianna Woolley. After retiring, Shelia Coe, pursued her other interests, including becoming a Master Garder. Fortunately, she took an interest in sculpture after taking instruction from sculptor, Penny Michel. Coe works in clay, creating pieces inspired by nature and animals. Her childhood was one full of art, thanks to a mother who encouraged her daughter to become an artist. It just took a while. Perhaps it is a combination of scientist, engineer and artist, bringing her successful career in dentistry to her new passion in sculpture. Her pieces are beautifully realized, creating shapes and spaces, both engineered and whimsical.