Britney Is Far From The Only Female Musician Who Has Had To Fight For Autonomy

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a request by Britney Spears’s legal team to remove her father Jamie from his role as conservator of her $60 million estate. But despite the setback, there’s still hope for the pop star and the countless fans who were moved by her recent testimony, in which she referred to the conservatorship she’s been living under for nearly 13 years as “abusive,” claimed she was forced to take lithium against her will and revealed she has not been allowed to remove her IUD to try to have another child.