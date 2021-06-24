Cancel
Wye Oak, 'Its Way With Me'

By Lyndsey McKenna
boisestatepublicradio.org
 18 days ago

Jenn Wasner has gifted us with beauty in abundance this year. Earlier this spring, she released the sublime Flock of Dimes album Head of Roses, which would've been a sufficiently cathartic experience on its own. But then, last month, she followed that with a soothing new Wye Oak single, "TNT." And now, we've been given another essential entry in the storied discography of her band with Andy Stack. Best played on repeat, "Its Way With Me" is a sublime reflection on self-control and surrender. Over a repetitive guitar pattern, Wasner exhales meditations on agency and acceptance, offering grace for all to hear.

