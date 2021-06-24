Wye Oak, 'Its Way With Me'

Lagniappe (la ·gniappe) noun ‘lan-ˌyap,’ — 1. An extra or unexpected gift or benefit. 2. Something given or obtained as a gratuity or bonus. Following an extended amount of time at home during the global pandemic, Tokyo-based singer-songwriter Yuma Abe was struck with a bout of inspiration. Away from his day job fronting the band Never Young Beach, Yuma found the space needed to conjure up Fantasia, his first solo album, out now digitally via his own imprint Thaian Records, and released on vinyl this fall via Temporal Drift. While Fantasia has echoes of his band’s classic tunefulness, Yuma on his own strikes a much more subdued and introspective tone, both in his lyrics and the understated instrumentation. For his Lagniappe Session, Yuma cites influences and inspirations, including Devendra Banhart, who toured with Never Young Beach in Japan and contributes guitar to Fantasia, and Haruomi Hosono (Chu Kosaka’s former bandmate and frequent collaborator), who has become a mentor of sorts, offering his services as a mixing engineer on the album. Yuma on his selections, below.