How to Help Those in Need as the Portland Heat Wave Kicks In
In a large shift from our comfortable Pacific Northwest climate, the Portland area is expected to hit a sweltering high of 106 this weekend. It’s uncommon for the people of Portland to experience anything close to this record-breaking heat wave, which raises concerns for our houseless, elderly, and at-risk neighbors. While you should make sure to keep you and yours hydrated, SPF-loaded, and cool, many locals lack the resources to do so.www.pdxmonthly.com