Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

How to Help Those in Need as the Portland Heat Wave Kicks In

pdxmonthly.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a large shift from our comfortable Pacific Northwest climate, the Portland area is expected to hit a sweltering high of 106 this weekend. It’s uncommon for the people of Portland to experience anything close to this record-breaking heat wave, which raises concerns for our houseless, elderly, and at-risk neighbors. While you should make sure to keep you and yours hydrated, SPF-loaded, and cool, many locals lack the resources to do so.

www.pdxmonthly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Heat Wave#Sunscreen#Water Bottles#Blanchet House#Venmo#Aveda Institute Portland#Bunk Bar#Defense Fund Pdx#Warm Springs Reservation#Bison Coffee House#Portland Rescue Mission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Weather
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Amazon
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy