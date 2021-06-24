Cancel
Animal webcams that are worth seeing- puppies, penguins and kittens, oh my!

From attending book clubs and cooking classes via Zoom to visiting botanical gardens and museums online, many of us have had to think outside the box to enjoy recreational activities this past year. Did you know there are countless incredible animal webcams you can enjoy from the comfort of your couch? Taking virtual “trips” can help relieve stress, boost your mood, and enable your brain to see and learn new things.

From amazing mammals to beautiful aquatic creatures, here are some wonderful animal webcams that are worth seeing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34aHN3_0aePLedz00

Photo- Getty Images

spcaLA Long Beach Cat Porch and Kitten Rescue Los Angeles

You had us at “Meow!” The Long Beach branch of spcaLA live streams its rescues from the Cat Porch . Kitten Rescue Los Angeles live streams its Kitten Rescue Cat Cam from the Kitten Nursery. It’s arguably hard not to smile at tiny, adorable kittens doing cute things – like snuggling together for a snooze or romping around the room.

Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute Lion Cam

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo streams a fascinating live Lion Cam around the clock. Whether lying down or strolling about, lions are majestic creatures to behold. Tigers also prowl around the den as both kinds of cats are part of the zoo’s Great Cats exhibit, connected by tunnels.

Penguin Habitat Cam at the Aquarium of the Pacific

The Penguin Cam is pointed to the rocky beach habitat where you’ll see penguins Mattson, Patsy, Robbie and friends swim, float, and hop in and out of the water. These Magellanic penguins, some of which were rescued from Brazil, can be identified by their color-coded tag on their wings. You can also check them out as they swim at the Underwater Cam . Learn more about each of them by visiting the Penguin Guide .

San Diego Zoo Koala Cam

Koalas are so cute – and you don’t even have to travel to the Land Down Under to see them! You can catch a sweet virtual view of them via San Diego Zoo’s live Koala Cam . You’re probably not alone if you wish you could cuddle one of the adorable marsupials that are frequently misclassified as “bears.” The webcam captures the koalas live from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT and replays the morning stream from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. PT the next day.

Explore.org African Wildlife Live Cams

Bucket lists for some might include going on an African Safari to observe giraffes, zebras, elephants, rhinos, and lions in their natural habitat. While that sort of live-action experience isn’t possible for many of us, Explore.org does its best to bring a virtual adventure to you with its African Wildlife webcams. At the Tau Waterhole on the Madikwe Game Reserve in South Africa, you can watch zebras, elephants, cheetahs, and more roam on the Tau Game Reserve – Africam Tau . Explore.org hosts multiple nature cams to bring animals in nature to viewers all over the world.

Smithsonian’s National Zoo Giant Panda Cam

Any trip to the zoo – including a virtual visit – is always more fun if pandas are present. Washington D.C.’s world-renowned Smithsonian’s National Zoo boasts a captivating trio of giant pandas named Tian Tian, Mei Xiang, and Xiao Qi Ji. You can watch them frolic and play with each other on two different webcams, Cam 1 and Cam 2 .

Warrior Canine Connection Puppy Cam

Man’s best friend is especially adorable at the puppy stage. If you’re craving some cuteness overload, check out Warrior Canine Connection’s Puppy Whelping Room Cam . The Maryland nonprofit’s mission is to train skilled service dogs to help fellow veterans, and the puppy cam shows the babies’ important first weeks with their mother.

Any of these animal cams offer a terrific opportunity to relax, enrich your mind, and boost your spirits as you connect with nature from the comfort of home.

The Active Aging Series is brought to you by our partner, Cambrian Homecare . Cambrian Homecare has been assisting individuals to stay independent in their homes for 25 years. Flexible experience you can trust, when the best place is still at home.

The post Animal webcams that are worth seeing- puppies, penguins and kittens, oh my! appeared first on Long Beach Post .

