Google Fi rolling out its built-in VPN to iPhone subscribers

By Abner Li
9to5Google
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past few years, Google’s MVNO has long offered a built-in virtual private network as part of its monthly subscription. The Google Fi VPN is now rolling out to iPhone users. Google announced this expansion to iOS back in February when the Fi VPN exited beta for Android users....

9to5google.com
