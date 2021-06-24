Google Fi rolling out its built-in VPN to iPhone subscribers

By transporting your traffic through an encrypted connection to a remote server, a VPN protects your privacy by blinding your ISP to your behaviors as well as making you harder to track online. Bitdefender Premium VPN is a secure software that provides better performance at a non-premium price. However, it doesn’t have much to stand it with the exception of an increasingly large space. Bitdefender has had a VPN as part of its growing family of security products for a long time, and it was just recently made available for independent purchase. You can also choose not to pay for VPN protection and instead use a free VPN. Winner of Editors’ Choice ProtonVPN has the finest free subscription we’ve encountered, with no data cap for free users.