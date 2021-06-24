Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Bishop blesses new computer lab for recently incarcerated women

capecodtimes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi folks--what a splendid day on Cape Cod! We may see some rain overnight, then Friday will gradually clear up with Sunday looking like the best day of the weekend. In the news: Fall River Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha blesses a new Hyannis computer lab for recently incarcerated women, Lt. Gov. KaryPolito greets MMA cadets returning from a training voyage and a forum draws critics of a Nauset Estuary dredge project. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)

www.capecodtimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Lab#Hyannis#Mma#Nauset Estuary#Cape Cod Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy