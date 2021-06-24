Bishop blesses new computer lab for recently incarcerated women
Hi folks--what a splendid day on Cape Cod! We may see some rain overnight, then Friday will gradually clear up with Sunday looking like the best day of the weekend. In the news: Fall River Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha blesses a new Hyannis computer lab for recently incarcerated women, Lt. Gov. KaryPolito greets MMA cadets returning from a training voyage and a forum draws critics of a Nauset Estuary dredge project. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)www.capecodtimes.com