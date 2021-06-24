Defense Official Goes Viral After Speaking On Critical Race Theory

Professor Michael Eric Dyson went on an all-timer of a rant during a conversation about testimony from Gen. Mark Milley before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday. During the hearing, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was asked by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about critical race theory being promulgated in the military. Gaetz was just the latest Republican to suggest that the military is becoming “woke” by incorporating elements of critical race theory in trainings and on voluntary reading lists.