Kelly Ripa Posts New Throwback Pics of Her Mom ﻿(& We Had to Do a Double Take)

By Alexandra Hough
purewow.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Ripa may have just shown her dad and father-in-law some love for Father’s Day, but now it’s her mother’s turn. On Wednesday, t﻿﻿﻿he Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host celebrated the birthday of her mom, Esther.﻿ To mark the special occasion, the 50-year-old television personality shared a slideshow of photos on her personal Instagram account. The post featured six throwback images, starting off with Esther as a child and ending with Ripa and her parents on the day she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

