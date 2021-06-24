Kelly Ripa Posts New Throwback Pics of Her Mom ﻿(& We Had to Do a Double Take)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos jetted off to Italy and Greece with their family to belatedly celebrate their son Michael graduating from New York University. Michael Consuelos, 24, finally celebrated his college graduation with a trip to Europe with his entire family, including look-a-like dad Mark Consuelos, 50, and mom Kelly Ripa, 50. On Monday, July 5, Kelly shared a plethora of snapshots to social media from their family vacation to both Italy and Greece, which the couple’s two other children, daughter Lola, 20, and son Joaquin, 18, also attended, as did a bunch more family members. According to Kelly’s post, the trip was a belated celebration for Michael completing his undergraduate studies at New York University in May 2020, as well as for Kelly and Mark’s niece’s graduation.