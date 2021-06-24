Kelly Ripa Posts New Throwback Pics of Her Mom (& We Had to Do a Double Take)
Kelly Ripa may have just shown her dad and father-in-law some love for Father’s Day, but now it’s her mother’s turn. On Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host celebrated the birthday of her mom, Esther. To mark the special occasion, the 50-year-old television personality shared a slideshow of photos on her personal Instagram account. The post featured six throwback images, starting off with Esther as a child and ending with Ripa and her parents on the day she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.www.purewow.com
Comments / 4