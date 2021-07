From Bill and Melinda Gates to Kayne West and Kim Kardashian, one might presume the rate of divorce has increased during, or maybe because of the pandemic. The New York Times reports the divorce rate has spiked in the United States, China, Britain and Sweden, even though it has steadily declined in the U.S. for the past 50 years. Oregon follows this trend with the Oregon Public Health Division reporting 14,000 divorces in 2017, and an estimated 10,600 in 2020. It is important to note the number of marriages has also been declining, with nearly 28,000 marriages in 2017 to an estimated 21,500 in 2020.