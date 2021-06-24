Cancel
Lamar Jackson and his mother are negotiating the Ravens QB's contract extension without an agent, per report

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar Jackson is one of three former first-round quarterbacks set to cash in with a lucrative new contract this offseason. The 2019 NFL MVP has been in talks with the Ravens for months about an extension, telling reporters he wants to stay in Baltimore "forever." If and when Jackson strikes a long-term deal, however, he'll do so without a standard agent. As Pat McAfee and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted Thursday, the Ravens star is representing himself -- along with help from his mother -- in ongoing negotiations.

