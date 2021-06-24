You Really Don’t Have To Mow Your Grass Right Now

As temperatures continue to rise across the country, many of us are heading to the beach to cool off. And while there's nothing like relaxing with your toes in the sand, the ocean can also be a bit risky if you're not careful. One common creature beachgoers fear is jellyfish and rightfully so: There are around 150 million reported cases of jellyfish stings each year worldwide, according to a study published in the Journal of Travel Medicine. Unbelievably, there are more than 2,000 different species of jellyfish in the ocean. This year, sea nettle jellyfish in particular have made their way into several unlikely spots, and now, one state is seeing a startling surge, local officials warn. Read on to find out where swimmers should especially watch out.
