Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

ExclusiveCellmate Secrets’ Cheryln Cadle Says Chris Watts ‘Didn’t Snap’ During Murders: ‘He Had This in Him’

By Samantha Benitz
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 18 days ago

Chris Watts “didn’t snap” during the murders of his wife, Shanann, and their two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, author Cheryln Cadle tells In Touch exclusively ahead of her appearance on Lifetime’s Cellmate Secrets.

“I think there’s a disconnect somewhere that goes way back into his childhood that he had this in him,” Cadle, who wrote The Murders of Christopher Watts and Letters from Christopher: The Tragic Confessions of the Watts Family Murders, speculates about the convicted killer, 36. “Let’s put it that way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WCGk_0aePLAMJ00
Courtesy of Shanann Watts/Facebook

Cadle corresponded with Watts via letters during his prison sentence, giving her rare insight into the murder case.

“I think it was always in him,” the true-crime enthusiast continues. “I think that through the years and through different things that went on in his life, there were things that kind of caused it to kind of stew … he had been planning this for a while for some time and actually he had been planning the whole thing with Shanann for a couple of weeks, and with the girls.”

The disappearance of Watts’ then-pregnant wife, Shanann, and their daughters gained international attention in August 2018. At the time, he was secretly involved in an affair with Nichol Kessinger, who was a colleague he met at work.

After learning about Shanann’s murder, Kessinger fully cooperated with police and spoke candidly about the man who she thought was single. “He lied about everything,” Kessinger told officials. Watts ultimately pleaded guilty on November 6, 2018, to nine charges in relation to the murders of his expectant spouse and their children. He was sentenced to five lifetime prison terms later that month.

The new series will explore his time behind bars and the relationships that have evolved in his life since confessing to the murders. Cadle says she was always suspicious of Watts ever since the first TV interview aired of him.

“He kept smiling, he kept hugging himself as he was rocking back and forth,” she tells In Touch. “I don’t know. He just, he just looked guilty to me. He acted guilty.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vbUmC_0aePLAMJ00
Weld County DA/MEGA (2)

After meeting him in person, Cadle says Watts still wanted to be viewed in a positive light and not as a murderer or monster but notes it is “too late for that.”

“I had gotten a phone call from his mother one day,” the writer tells In Touch about how she got involved in the case. “[His mother] was very nice, you know, and of course she loved her son and she was completely destroyed over what had happened, but she just told me all the things that he did as a dad and how much he loved his daughters and how much he took care of them. And then as things went along, you know, the dots kind of filled in and I realized there was more to the story, but for [appearance’s] sake, for everyone who knew him, he did appear to be a really good guy [and] spent time with them.”

Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts premieres on Lifetime on Friday, June 25 at 10 p.m. ET following the enhanced encore of the original Lifetime movie Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

25
Followers
1K+
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Watts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Murders#Murderer#Confessions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Charles Robinson Dies, Night Court Star Was 75

Sad news has just come in as actor Charlie Robinson of Night Court fame has died. Perhaps best known for his role as Mac Robinson on the popular comedy series, Robinson is one of the most recognizable television actors of the 1980s. According to his rep, Robinson reportedly passed away on Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma. He was 75 years old.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Janelle Brown: An Inside Look at Her Shocking New Home

The self-proclaimed adventure is underway for Janelle Brown. This is the question on the minds of Sister Wives viewers everywhere about Brown admitted to kick off this week that she has a new home. And it's an RV. “So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Neighbours reveals a first look at Harlow and Jesse's fake romance

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers. Neighbours has offered a first look at Harlow Robinson's fake romance with Jesse Porter, which will air on UK screens next week. Harlow (Jemma Donovan) has been struggling with her long-distance relationship with Brent Colefax following his exit from Erinsborough, prompting unwanted attention from Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).
Movieswmleader.com

Joshua Jackson on his ‘evil’ role in ‘Dr. Death’

Joshua Jackson stars as Christopher Duntsch in Peacock’s true-crime drama “Dr. Death,” which chronicles the case of the ex-Texas neurosurgeon who earned his nickname by maiming dozens of patients — and killing two of them. “The first and hardest thing for me to do was to take my judgement about...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Chord Overstreet Shares Glee Cast Reunion Following Anniversary Of Naya Rivera’s Death

It was an emotional weekend for Gleeks… but luckily the cast of Glee had each other to lean on!. Just days after the first anniversary of Naya Rivera’s tragic death, a handful of actors from the hit show met up in person for a heartfelt and teary-eyed reunion! Sharing a pic of the event to Instagram, Chord Overstreet (who played Sam Evans on the musical dramedy) reflected:
MoviesBryan College Station Eagle

RAY'S PICKS: Nicole Kidman shines in 'To Die For'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. To Die For (1995): This delicious movie is inspired by the real-life story of Pamela Smart. Nicole Kidman, in a career-making performance, stars as a young woman obsessed with being on television. When her husband (Matt Dillon) becomes, uh, inconvenient to her career plans, she grooms a group of teenagers (including Joaquin Phoenix) to help solve her problem. The dandy cast also includes Illeana Douglas, Casey Affleck, Dan Hedaya, Wayne Knight, Holland Taylor and Buck Henry (who wrote the fabulous screenplay). By the way, this was the first movie in which Mr. Phoenix used the first name “Joaquin,” rather than “Leaf.”
Celebritiescrowrivermedia.com

Glee cast enjoy reunion

The 'Glee' cast reunited over the weekend. Chord Overstreet shared two selfies featuring a group that included his former co-stars Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale and screenwriters Michael Hitchcock and Matt Hodgson and admitted it felt "so good" to see them all, just days after the anniversary of late co-star Naya Rivera's tragic death.
NFLPosted by
HollywoodLife

Naya Rivera’s Son Josey Hollis Dorsey: Everything To Know About ‘Glee’ Star’s Kid

Josey Hollis Dorsey’s claim to fame is a heartbreaking one, as he first gained a lot of notoriety after his mom, Naya Rivera, died saving him. Josey Hollis Dorsey is best known as Glee star Naya Rivera and actor Ryan Dorsey‘s only child together. He turns six years old in September 2021, and he has certainly grown a lot since Naya’s tragic passing in July 2020. Even though he hasn’t lived a lot of life yet, he’s experienced a lot of sorrow at such a young age. Especially given the fact that he was the last person to ever see his mother alive. Find out more about him here.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Movie Review: Megan Fox Learns That “TILL DEATH” Is Not The End

Starring Megan Fox, Eoin Macken, and Callan Mulvey. “I always get people saying, ‘Nobody looks better covered in blood,’” Megan Fox told InStyle only a few days ago, in her pseudo-official first interview since returning to the public eye. “If you ain’t killed me yet, you’re not going to kill me.” The same could be said to be true of Fox’s character in S.K. Dale’s directorial debut, TILL DEATH; wherein Emma’s (Fox) ingenuity is pushed to its farthest reaches as she fights to survive the brutal assault of her husband’s lakeside mansion, all while shackled to his freshly bloodied corpse.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Made Guest Appearance on ‘Married… With Children’

What do Al Bundy, Peg Bundy, and “Gilligan’s Island” have in common? Glad you asked. A popular star from the CBS sitcom showed up. Obviously, the Bundys were the parents of Kelly [Christina Applegate] and Bud [David Faustino] on “Married… With Children.” It just so happened that in an episode called “Kelly Bounces Back,” Tina Louise made an appearance. Louise played Miss Beck in the popular sitcom.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Danielle Busby BLASTED By Fans, Why Does She Need A Break?

Danielle Busby is currently being served a hefty amount of backlash on Instagram. As we recently reported, the TLC personality announced that she escaped from her children and husband Adam. She was enjoying a much-needed break on a girls’ trip. On his Instagram Stories, Adam revealed he would be alone...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Jenelle Evans: Struggling to Hide Her Alcoholism on Instagram?

Jenelle Evans spends a lot of time on social media these days. 1. She's been unemployed for several years, and Instagram is a cheap and easy way to take the edge off her boredom. 2. As she loves to remind her followers, Jenelle makes money from TikTok. We're actually okay...

Comments / 0

Community Policy