Databricks co-founder and CEO Ali Ghodsi is coming to TC Sessions: SaaS

Co-Founder and CEO of Stream, an enterprise-grade chat and activity feed provider serving more than a billion end-users. Having closed two funding rounds within six months of each other and more than tripled our headcount in less than a year, I know firsthand that the leap from startup to scale-up can happen seemingly overnight. With that, a founder’s role also changes as they move into the shoes of a growth-stage CEO. This can be an arduous process if you’re not prepared for the transition. However, by anticipating the progression, you’ll be more prepared to effectively evolve your role in tandem with the business. Here are some key considerations and tips for navigating growth with intention: