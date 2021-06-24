Cancel
Databricks co-founder and CEO Ali Ghodsi is coming to TC Sessions: SaaS

By Frederic Lardinois
TechCrunch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhodsi co-founded Databricks together with a handful of partners in 2013 with the idea of commercializing the open-source Apache Spark analytics engine for big data processing. As is the case with so many open-source companies, Ghodsi, who has a Ph.D. from KTH/Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden and whose research focused on distributed computing, was one of the original developers of the Spark engine. At Databricks, he first served as the company’s VP of Engineering and Product Management before being named CEO in 2016.

