Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Launches Inaugural Gallery Weekend

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gallery Association Los Angeles (GALA), which formed last year to respond to the Covid-19 crisis with online arts programming, has announced its first Gallery Weekend Los Angeles. The live event, scheduled to run from July 28 to August 1, will feature more than seventy local galleries and art spaces, some of which will extend their regular opening hours late into the night. Programming will include exhibitions, talks, and performances, and will take place at diverse locations across the city, which visitors can learn about through Gallery Map LA, a new online and print resource.

