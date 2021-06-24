Cancel
So Good So You Awarded "Shot Product of the Year" Honors at 2021 Mindful Awards Program

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry. The 2021 Mindful Awards Program announced today that So Good So You, a market leader in the juice shot category, has been selected as the “Shot Product of the Year” winner. The Mindful Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods.

