Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Crispy Air Fryer Potato Wedges Recipe

By Melissa Olivieri
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is something immensely comforting about digging into a plate of freshly made, perfectly browned, and delightfully crisp potato wedges. While the words "crisp" and "potato" uttered together might strike fear into the heart of anyone looking to eat more healthy food or who wants to cut down on calories and fat, these potato wedges are different. That's all because of the way they are cooked. Air fryers work by pushing hot air around food, turning them golden brown and crispy without the need for lots of fat and deep-frying. Because of this, Healthline reports that some air fryer brands even claim that this cooking method can slash the fat in fried food by up to 75 percent.

www.mashed.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russet Potato#Sweet Potatoes#Food Drink#The Olive Blogger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

Air-Fryer Bacon Is Easy and Delicious—Here’s How to Make it

If you’re the proud owner of an air fryer, lucky you! The kitchen gadgets have shot to stardom in recent years for a handful of reasons—they make cooking a simple task, they’re efficient, they save time and you can usually find them at a decent price, like our Test Kitchen’s preferred air fryer. Not to mention that air-frying is generally healthier than frying food in oil.
Posted by
Gin Lee

Boxed cake mix delights

There are so many different ways to use boxed cake mixes, but there are two favorites that so many people love to eat- the Delightful Twinkie Cakes and the Wanna Be Ding-Dong Cake, made with boxed cake mixes. They both win over a crowd. Because both of these recipes are great for parties, get-togethers, and wonderful just to make for the family.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Cracker Barrel Fried Apples Recipe

Sometimes going out to eat isn't about the main course, but about a flavorful side or extra that makes the entire experience more delicious. Anyone who's enjoyed a meal at Cracker Barrel has hopefully experienced the rich sweetness of their fried apples, which is served as a side but is tasty enough to warrant a visit all by itself. While you can buy a jarred version made at the restaurant, the cost adds up fast once you realize how perfectly compatible the sauce is with a number of dishes (or simply eaten by the spoonful!) and you find yourself buying jars of the stuff all the time.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Grilled Corn on the Cob

Grilled corn on the cob is a revelation to those who’ve never tried it. And in this version, the smoky, sweet kernels also get a boost from the cilantro, garlic, lime, and salt drizzled on at the end. Adapted from Adam Perry Lang | Serious Barbecue | Hyperion, 2009. To...
Recipesnews4sanantonio.com

RECIPE: Loaded baked potato salad

Get ready for your weekend BBQ with a delicious potato salad dish from The Cooking Mom, Amy Hatton. Check out twist with a play on a loaded baked potato... 4 pounds red or yellow potatoes, cut in cubes, boiled and cooled. 2 cups sour cream. 1 1/2 cup mayonnaise. 1...
Recipesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

The Dinner Belle: Oven Baked Chicken Thighs

Chicken thighs are one of my favorite dinners to make during the week because they’re inexpensive, super low maintenance and taste so good with very little work required. The recipe I’m sharing with you today is one my family requests regularly. A simple honey mustard sauce, garlic and fresh thyme...
Food & Drinksexpressnews.com

How to pick a perfectly ripe watermelon, cantaloupe or honeydew melon every time

The melon corner of the produce section sounds a little like a drum circle with all that tapping from customers seeking a perfectly ripe cantaloupe, honeydew or watermelon. Fortunately, each kind of melon has some very specific indicators to let you know it’s ripe. This week we’re going to spell out once and for all exactly what you can do to select a watermelon, cantaloupe or honeydew that’s sweet and satisfying every time.
Grocery & SupermaketFood Network

What Is Risotto?

Krissy is a Digital Culinary Production Fellow at Food Network. You may have seen the creamy Italian rice dish on the menu at a restaurant, or even tried making it yourself, but what exactly is a risotto? Let’s break it down. What Is Risotto?. Risotto is an Italian dish made...
Recipesinregister.com

This potato salad is a Southern summertime staple anyone can make

No summertime gathering in the South is complete without a helping of dreamy, creamy potato salad—especially if it accompanies a backyard barbecue or poolside party. Plus, everyone knows there’s no better potato salad than the kind Grandma used to make, which is why we love this recipe from Aimee Broussard’s actual grandmother. Skipping the celery and advising a combination of chunky and mashed potatoes, this customizable yet classic family recipe is a summertime savior.
Recipestheroastedroot.net

Crispy Rice Chocolate Peanut Butter No Bake Cookies

Crispy Rice Chocolate Peanut Butter No Bake Cookies are an amazing treat for those who love peanut butter, chocolate, crispy rice cereal, rice crispy treats, and/or those looking for a dessert that requires zero baking!. So much to say about these crispy rice cookies!. Not only are they jam packed...
RecipesPosted by
Parade

31 Of the Greatest Cake Recipes Of All Time Everyone Should Try Once

It is no secret I know a thing or two about baking, specifically cakes! At an early age, I would visit my grandmother in Mississippi and watch her bake for hours. Her reputation spoke for itself and neighbors were always lined up at her door ready to experience a taste of “Big Mama’s, melt-in-your-mouth” desserts! To this day, I am preserving all the greatness I learned from her and instilling that same love in my recipes. It was only fitting I share my favorite cake recipes suitable for bakers at any skill level!
RecipesPosted by
Real Simple

Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi

All too often, we find ourselves with a crazy late-night craving for a specific food and can't face the idea of waiting until the store opens in the morning (or leaving our comfy couch) to satisfy it. Of late, that food is always Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi. If you've ever...
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 of Grandma's Best Recipes That We Still Love Today

We all know that grandmothers put a little extra love into their cooking, along with some secret ingredients that somehow perform a magic trick. While these recipes seem too tasty to be old timey, grandma knows best when it comes to the classics, and these recipes need zero renovation. Watch the video above and scroll below for eight of grandma's best recipes that we still love today.
Recipeschatelaine.com

Crispy Potato Flake Pickerel With Tartar Sauce

Kirsten Buck grew up on Tataskweyak Cree Nation (Split Lake) and in The Pas, in northern Manitoba. She published her first cookbook, Buck Naked Kitchen, last year. The inspiration for her recipe is childhood memories of her cho-chum (grandpa) making a midnight snack of fried pickerel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy