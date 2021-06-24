Crispy Air Fryer Potato Wedges Recipe

There is something immensely comforting about digging into a plate of freshly made, perfectly browned, and delightfully crisp potato wedges. While the words "crisp" and "potato" uttered together might strike fear into the heart of anyone looking to eat more healthy food or who wants to cut down on calories and fat, these potato wedges are different. That's all because of the way they are cooked. Air fryers work by pushing hot air around food, turning them golden brown and crispy without the need for lots of fat and deep-frying. Because of this, Healthline reports that some air fryer brands even claim that this cooking method can slash the fat in fried food by up to 75 percent.