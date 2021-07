MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Sixty nurses, specialized in treating kidney diseases, are still celebrating after being recognized with a DAISY award at DaVita Kidney Care. One of those nurses is Jamie Redmond at DaVita Marshfield. She’s not only a nurse and the clinical coordinator, but she’s also a mother of five. She was surprised to be one of the recipients. “I wasn’t expecting it,” Jamie said. The award recognizes hard work and dedication to the job. “As a nurse, we pour, kind of, our whole heart into our jobs,” she said.