Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

HotelPlanner Announces Exclusive Partnership with NewAge, Inc.

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 18 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform, today announced a service provider partnership with NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), one of the fastest-growing social selling and distribution companies worldwide, to be the exclusive hotel reservations provider for all NewAge Brand Partners and corporate staff.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newage#Hotel Industry#Travel Technology#Newage Inc#Prweb#Nbev#Newage Brand Partners#Ariix#Limu#Mavie#Lifestyle Rewards Program#Co Founder#Online Travel Agencies#Newage Newage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Phoenix, AZirei.com

Phoenix American announces new client partnership with Bonaventure

Phoenix American is pleased to announce its new client partnership with real estate investment management firm Bonaventure. Phoenix American will support Bonaventure with its industry-leading investor services platform featuring the STAR-XMS shareholder management / transfer agent system, as well as integrated fund accounting services. “We selected to partner with Phoenix...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Caregiver Inc. announces rebranding

Caregiver Inc., a provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), announced June 29 the unveiling of a network-wide rebranding initiative that affirms the growing company’s values and mission. “We are excited to launch the new corporate brand that represents our commitment to...
MotorsportsCoinTelegraph

Crypto.com announces global partnership with Formula 1

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has announced it will partner with Formula 1 in its racing series this year. In an announcement today, Formula 1 said Crypto.com would be the new global and inaugural partner for its 2021 Sprint series, scheduled to begin on July 17. As part of the agreement — which CNBC reported to be $100 million — the exchange will become the racing series’ official cryptocurrency sponsor and nonfungible token, or NFT, partner.
Businessbizwest.com

WaveLynx, YourSix announce strategic partnership

BROOMFIELD — WaveLynx Technologies Corp., which develops access-control devices and credentials, has entered into a strategic partnership with Minnesota-based physical-security-as-a-service provider YourSix Inc. Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the...
Internetmartechseries.com

NewAge, Inc., Honored by Hermes Awards for Its Direct-to-Consumer and Social Media Marketing

Five-time award winner for excellence in the social media, social campaigns and advertising, and its development of the NewAge Share™ app. NewAge, Inc., the Colorado-based organic and healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company, today announced that NewAge, Inc. has been honored as a five-time award winner in both direct-to-consumer marketing and corporate image categories in the Hermes Creative Awards Competition.
Softwaremartechseries.com

TouchPoint Software and Ministry by Text Announce Integration Partnership

Ministry by Text has partnered with TouchPoint to become its premier partner for SMS, maximizing the possibilities within SMS and providing churches with dedicated short codes. TouchPoint users will gain access to the Ministry by Text software, unlimited tools, and a team of expert consultants. With 96% of Americans owning a cellphone, this partnership will expand church communication and outreach exponentially for TouchPoint’s partner churches.
Economyleisuregrouptravel.com

HotelPlanner is on the Front Edge of Recovery

In this edition of Take 5, Bruce Rosenberg talks about HotelPlanner’s recent wins and perspective of the hotel industry’s recovery. HotelPlanner has scored a number of wins in the sports market, signing marquis clients such as USA Boxing and Pickleball. The firm has also taken on new e-sports clients and has seen a spike in teams and travelers returning to the field, securing discounted hotel rates for upcoming tournaments.
Businessaithority.com

REPAY Announces Partnership with Credit Management Company

Repay Holdings Corporation, a leading provider of vertically integrated payment solutions, announced a partnership with Credit Management Company (CMC), a full-service accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions provider for the healthcare market, to power frictionless payments for healthcare systems, providers and patients. REPAY’s partnership with CMC is through BillingTree, a REPAY...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Advanced360 Solutions and Tr3Dent Announce New Global Partnership

Facilitated by Enterprise Ireland, the strategic partnership aims to empower organizations of all sizes to advance digital transformation efforts. STERLING, Va. and GALWAY, Ireland (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Ireland-based Tr3Dent, the leading global provider of an intuitive, end-to-end strategic planning platform that empowers digital transformation, and Advanced360 Solutions, a U.S.-based...
Aerospace & DefenseRideApart

Yamaha Announces Partnership With ShinMaywa For Small Aircraft

A certain type of human has always loved the pursuit of flight. Whether it’s flight via airplanes, feeling as though you’re flying on motorcycles, or even pulling together the best of both worlds to develop a flying hoverbike prototype, it’s a dream that humanity will seemingly never outgrow. That’s honestly great, because why should we?
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Beacon Biosignals And Cyclerion Therapeutics Announce Strategic Partnership

BOSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN) and Beacon Biosignals today announced an extended and expanded strategic partnership between the two companies. This collaboration is expected to identify disease-relevant biomarkers to refine patient selection and endpoints to guide the clinical development of Cyclerion's investigational therapeutics for neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairment.
Economymartechseries.com

Impact Appointed by Skyscanner to Optimise Global Affiliate and Performance Partnerships

Impact, the global leader in partnership automation, today announces a partnership with Skyscanner to enable the metasearch engine and travel marketplace to become more efficient and productive with its affiliate partners, globally. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jamie Mellalieu, Chief Revenue Officer at UserZoom. By leveraging Impact’s SaaS platform,...
Businessmartechseries.com

CloudReplica® Expands Upstream Service Offerings and Onboards Key Industry Executive

Celebrating 12 years – CloudReplica hires Upstream Energy veteran Stuart Lowery. CloudReplica®, the leading provider of Data replication and Cloud Services, announced that CloudReplica has hired industry veteran Stuart Lowery to the position of Vice President of Global Business Development. Drawing from 30+ years of Upstream Energy Exploration and Production experience, Stuart will lead the company’s new and expanded services portfolio. Stuart has held a variety of strategic positions including Landmark Graphics/Halliburton, Paradigm Geophysical/Emerson, Co-founder of GeoComputing, and most recently as the Global Alliance Manager for Energy at AWS.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Lever Announces the First-Ever Rise Awards

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite, announced its first-ever, Rise Awards as part of their annual customer conference, Lever Ascend. The Rise Awards recognizes and celebrates employees, employers, and organizations committed to excellence in talent acquisition. “Over the past year, companies have navigated distributed...
IndustryMySanAntonio

Edge Logistics Named to Crain's Chicago Fast 50 2021 List

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Coming off a record-breaking year that once again proved technology is power in freight, Edge Logistics is ranked 17th in Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 Spotlight for 2021. This is due to Edge Logistics’ strong growth rates: -43% year-over-year and an astonishing 693.6% over the past five years.
Skin CareMySanAntonio

Dr. Liia Ramachandra Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Dr. Liia Ramachandra, Pharm.D., Ph.D. is a serial entrepreneur and healthcare executive. Dr. Liia is the Founder and CEO EpiLynx, Gluten-Free Skin Care and Cosmetics Brand. She comes with vast experience in Global Medical Affairs, Global Ethics and Compliance, Clinical Research, and Global Publications. Dr. Liia drove the development of the strategic vision and mission for the national field-based medical program, the development of publication plans, the planning and management of medical activities at scientific congresses, the development of programs resources for Regional Medical Liaisons, and Biopharmaceutical Representatives. She has worked with multiple companies like Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Pfizer, Astellas. Dr. Liia holds a Master’s degree in Pharmacy and Doctorate in Pharmacy from Groningen University, the Netherlands, and a Ph.D. from the University of Utrecht, Netherlands.
EconomyMySanAntonio

BDEX Named to AdExchanger 2021 Programmatic Power Players List

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform (DXP) in the U.S., has been honored as a 2021 Programmatic Power Player by AdExchanger. The highly respected annual Programmatic Power Players List recognizes the top agencies, AdTech providers, and strategic partners in the digital marketing industry.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

AESP Announces 2020 AESP Energy Award Winners

PHOENIX (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. On July 8, 2021, the Association of Energy Services Professionals announced the winners of the 2021 AESP Energy Awards which recognize individuals and organizations at the forefront of energy efficiency, customer programs, resilience, and innovation. . This year’s AESP Energy Awards for Outstanding Achievement were awarded...

Comments / 0

Community Policy