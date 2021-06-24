The Big Issue MasterChef Fans Have With Some Contestants
"MasterChef" recently returned for a new season after taking some time away as the world waited out the pandemic (via Gold Derby). Now in its 11th season, the show has a new group of contestants that have laid it all on the line to prove their talents and bring home the grand prize. The contestant group contains a myriad of chefs with different skills and levels of experience. Due to this disparity, some folks online have taken offense at the contestant casting choices.www.mashed.com