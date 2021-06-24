Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden’s roads deal is all in the engineering

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052wkP_0aePJbvO00
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure deal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal

President Joe Biden has struck with Republican and Democratic lawmakers is a miracle of engineering. For years, politicians’ hopes of spending more on roads and bridges went nowhere . So the fact that the plan on the table actually looks doable is remarkable, regardless of what actually ends up being in it.

The deal announced on Thursday is a win for Biden, who made infrastructure a part of his pitch as commander-in-chief read more . Eleven Republicans in the 100-person Senate helped craft the proposal to improve airports, highways and power grids. If all 50 Democrats support it, the bill will have the 60 votes it needs to pass. Roughly half of the spending will come from unused Covid-relief funds and other already-allocated money rather than new taxes.

Meanwhile a companion plan, which may address social priorities like healthcare and tax hikes

that progressive Democrats demand, is taking a different route – Biden hopes to pass that through a budget-related process that only needs 51 votes. In short, he may have found a way to prevent Republicans from sinking his bipartisan plan, while also appeasing Democrats who think it doesn’t go far enough. That’s an achievement. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Doximity shows there’s riches in niches

Deliveroo court win is mere amuse-bouche

Alzheimer’s incentives

NFL tries opportunistic stake-sale play

Bank of England loses a bulwark against groupthink

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Infrastructure#Democratic#Republicans#Senate#Democrats#Covid#Doximity#Bank Of England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NFL
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Renews Calls to Impeach President Joe Biden

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again renewed her calls to impeach President Joe Biden, this time via social media app Telegram. The controversial Georgia Republican lawmaker shared the post under a picture of her and former deputy assistant to Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka. Both Trump loyalists held an "Impeach...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

Biden now has a Cuba puzzle even as China showdown sizzles

(CNN) — The US was already trying to deal with one headache in its hemisphere following the assassination of Haiti's President. Now it has a Cuba conundrum. The sudden and historic uprising on the communist island over the systemic suppression of freedom and an economic crisis, exacerbated by Covid-19 and US sanctions, seemed to catch the Biden administration on the hop. President Joe Biden had promised on the campaign trail to revive the Obama administration's policy of engaging Cuba and easing the decades-long US embargo, which was partially reimposed by President Donald Trump. But given all the crises churning around the world, it has yet to settle on a defined policy.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden faces Cuba crisis

White House efforts to avoid dealing with the Cuba issue have blown up amid protests on the island, congressional backlash and political pressure from the South Florida Cuban community. Why it matters: Joe Biden's performance in South Florida during the 2020 election explains his wariness — he was crushed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy