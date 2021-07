In 2019, George Dickel impressed us so much with its 13-year-old Bottled in Bond that we put it in our Top 10 Whiskeys list for the year. In 2020, the distillery produced a very solid, if somewhat less balanced and slightly younger, sequel. Now, round three is hitting the shelves. Perhaps in response to some of last year’s criticism, the 2021 Bottled in Bond release is once again a 13-year-old bourbon, this one distilled in 2008. Will it stay that way? Who knows. Is it as good as the teenaged debut release? Let’s see.