VTEX Joins the MACH Alliance to Drive the Growth of Composable Commerce Technology Around the Globe
MACH Alliance certifies the VTEX Commerce Platform as a modern, composable commerce and marketplace solution. VTEX, the world’s fastest-growing* commerce platform with native marketplace and order management capabilities, announced today it is joining the MACH Alliance to accelerate adoption of composable commerce, marketplace and order management services (OMS) to enterprise organizations worldwide.www.mysanantonio.com
