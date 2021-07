FARGO — It looked to be just another day for Myles Frost on Tuesday, June 22. He was upbeat, friendly, eager and efficient as he bagged groceries at Hornbacher's in Fargo. The 27-year-old has called Hornbacher's his work home and family for just over a dozen years. He walks or bikes to work every day. When he walks in the door, he just seems to light up the store.