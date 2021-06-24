University of Mount Union Chooses AstroTurf for Stadium Field
The Mountain Union Purple Raiders Are Ready for Another Winning Season on a New High-Tech AstroTurf Surface. Known as the team to beat in NCAA Division III football, the Mount Union Purple Raiders now have a brand-new winning advantage. With a freshly installed AstroTurf® 3D3 turf system and Trionic Blend 52 fibers, the players will host home games on a field that offers unrivaled stability, safety, and performance, as well as impressive aesthetics.www.mysanantonio.com
