NFL

University of Mount Union Chooses AstroTurf for Stadium Field

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 18 days ago

The Mountain Union Purple Raiders Are Ready for Another Winning Season on a New High-Tech AstroTurf Surface. Known as the team to beat in NCAA Division III football, the Mount Union Purple Raiders now have a brand-new winning advantage. With a freshly installed AstroTurf® 3D3 turf system and Trionic Blend 52 fibers, the players will host home games on a field that offers unrivaled stability, safety, and performance, as well as impressive aesthetics.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

