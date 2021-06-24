University of Mount Union Chooses AstroTurf for Stadium Field

YMCA Short Course Nationals finalist Brian Bull announced his decision to swim for the University of Cincinnati beginning in the fall of 2022. Current photo via Brian Bull. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.