Maria Lopes, MD, MS discusses payer considerations and challenges in MS treatment management with the ongoing paradigm shift toward early high-efficacy treatment. Neil Minkoff, MD: In my experience, there’s been a significant divergence between what we’re often asked to cover as payers and what an MS [multiple sclerosis] center or MS specialist would be asking for as opposed to a community neurologist. On some level, that’s been an important part of our payer interest and clinician interest talking past each other. Dr Lopes, I know you’ve looked at this. What have you seen in the level of requests for more aggressive treatment, in terms of sticking with traditional therapy and the self-injected therapies? What are the requests you’re getting?