Southwest Pennsylvania family urges governor to broaden pending methane rule

(The Center Square) – A Washington County family pleaded with Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday to expand the state’s pending methane emissions rule. Lois Bower Bjornson, the southwestern Pennsylvania field organizer for the Clean Air Council, and her children – 15-year-old Gunnar and 11-year-old Odessa – traveled to Harrisburg to stand beside lawmakers and environmental groups who remain concerned about the level of methane emissions that will escape from more than 71,000 conventional gas wells untouched by a regulation pending at the Department of Environmental Protection.