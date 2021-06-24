Cancel
Community Associations Institute (CAI) New Jersey Recognizes FirstService Residential-Managed Regency at Monroe Board

EATONTOWN, N.J. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, announced that the New Jersey chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI-NJ) presented its Board of the Year 1,000+ Units award to Regency at Monroe, a 55 and better, lifestyle community comprised of single-family homes located in Monroe Township, New Jersey. The award was presented at the chapter’s annual awards celebration on June 24 to honor industry excellence.

Egg Harbor Township, NJphennd.org

Director of Community Impact and Innovation, Community FoodBank of New Jersey

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) is seeking a Director of Community Impact and Innovation to join our Network Relations team. The Director of Community Impact and Innovation is responsible for the overall strategic oversight and direction of all Network Partner functions with a focus on Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. This position directs the development and execution of support and services to the Foodbank’s Network Partners, supplies ongoing technical assistance and capacity building to Network Partners, and oversees effective communication between CFBNJ and the Network. This position reports to the Network Leader and is based in Egg Harbor Township, NJ.
East Orange, NJrebusinessonline.com

J.G. Petrucci to Develop 172-Unit Apartment Community in East Orange, New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Developer J.G. Petrucci Co. Inc. will build The Station at East Orange, a 172-unit apartment community that will be located just west of Newark. The property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 30 percent of which will be reserved as affordable housing, with kitchen islands and stainless steel countertops. In addition, The Station at East Orange will include 3,477 square feet of retail space and amenities such as a fitness center, business center and an art gallery. J.G. Petrucci is developing the project in partnership with TD+ Partners and the City of East Orange. A firm construction timeline is still being established.
BusinessMySanAntonio

The Facilities Group welcomes Excel Building Services to family of companies

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Founded in 1995, Excel Building Services (“Excel”) is a national provider of janitorial and facility management services. With locations in California and New Jersey, Excel has the unique ability to service the entire United States through defined operational processes. Excel specializes in servicing distribution and logistics centers, multi-site retail locations, single and multi-tenant commercial office buildings, industrial and manufacturing facilities, healthcare, and many others. Jack Fabrique, President of Excel, was looking for a industry partner with more resources to enrich the Excel legacy and continue expansion across the country. “Teaming up with Bryson and The Facilities Group will deepen our resources to improve our customer’s experience and allow our employees room for career growth,” Fabrique stated.
Daytona Beach, FLTimes Union

FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, has been selected to provide property management services for Daytona Beach Ocean Towers

FirstService Residential, North America’s property management leader, has been selected to provide property management services for Daytona Beach Ocean Towers. Daytona Towers is a 16-story oceanfront condominium with 194 units, located in Daytona Beach, on the east coast of Central Florida. Daytona Beach is internationally known for its racing roots, hosting some of the largest motorsports events in the world including the Daytona 500, dubbed as the “Great American Race.” Set against balmy breezes and anchored by 23 miles of clean, hard-packed white sand, Daytona Beach is known as the World’s Most Famous Beach for the last 100 years.
Austin, TXMySanAntonio

FirstService Residential Partners with Hunt on The Colony

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. FirstService Residential, North America's leading community management company, is proud to partner with Hunt Companies in taking over management of their 2,300-acre master-planned community, The Colony. Situated between Bastrop and Austin, neighborhoods offering various amenities throughout the community far surpass any other new home communities nearby. Add to that the dozens of floor plans, styles and prices; the Colony has it all.
Real EstateMySanAntonio

FirstService Residential Announces Expanded Role for MidAtlantic Leader

Mark Bailey to Oversee Virginia Condo/Homeowner Association Communities. FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, has promoted Mark Bailey, formerly a vice president, within its East Region. Bailey is now senior vice president of the condo/HOA communities the company services in Virginia. “This announcement is another advancement...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

FirstService Residential Signs Two New Management Contracts in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — FirstService Residential recently contracted to provide full-service property management services to two communities in Philadelphia. The company’s newest clients include 1706 Rittenhouse Square Condos and Friends Housing Cooperative. “We are thrilled to announce our new partnerships with 1706 Rittenhouse and Friends Housing Cooperative,” said Michael Mendillo, president,...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

The 15 Healthiest Communities in New Jersey

Ten of New Jersey's counties land in the top 500 of the 2021 Healthiest Communities rankings, including four that place in the top 100 overall and two that hold spots in the top 50. The fourth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents...
Lake Saint Louis, MOnewstime-mo.com

Letter from the Lake Saint Louis Community Association Board of Directors

As you know your Board of Directors, Finance Committee and other key committees have been working hard to ensure funds are available to maintain our community's assets. However, a recent study done by the Finance Committee indicates we have very real reasons to be concerned. Beginning next budget year, we will begin using some of our reserves and ultimately within 5 years we will have depleted them.
Houston, TXMySanAntonio

Springwoods Village: A Major New Partnership, Recruitment of a High Profile Executive, and Ambitious Growth Plans Announced for the Fast-Growing Houston Area Community

HOUSTON (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. At a press conference on June 29, CDC Houston, a subsidiary of Coventry Development Corporation, New York, along with its strategic partners, unveiled the expanding vision for north Houston’s Springwoods Village, home of the state-of-the-art ExxonMobil campus and recently selected as the global headquarters of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Kirby, TXMySanAntonio

Kirby: Small community on list of most affordable suburbs in Bexar County

The city of Kirby's small-town atmosphere is what many longtime residents like about the San Antonio suburb. The community located along FM 78 is about 8 miles from downtown San Antonio and a short distance from Joint Base-San Antonio Randolph and Fort Sam Houston. Kirby covers approximately 2 square miles and has about 8,664 residents. According to the city's website, Kirby's origins are tied to the construction of the railroad that began in this area around 1890. The city was incorporated in 1955.
Fairmont, MNSentinel

Fairmont looks at housing project

FAIRMONT — Through a partnership of multiple organizations, Fairmont is looking at a unique affordable housing project. A $3,000 grant from the Southwest Regional Sustainable Development Partnership at the University of Minnesota was recently given to be used over the next year. “It’s a year for us to set the...
Daviess County, INWashington Times-Herald

Community Foundation recognizes service of board members

Five Board members were recognized at the most recent meeting of the Daviess County Community Foundation Board. • Cindy Mason was recognized for her service as Board president. • Tony Nonte was recognized for 3 years of service on the Board. During those years, Tony served on Nominating and Asset...
Jacksonville, FL904happyhour.com

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville recognizes contributions of U.S. Marine Corps

The City of Jacksonville proudly awarded a city council resolution to the United States Marine Corps on Monday, recognizing their contributions to a post COVID-19 economy. Since early January, the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville has been the site of Operation ROM, the United States Marine Corps’ Restriction of Movement recruiting mission. Many hotel employees who were out of work were brought back to Jacksonville as a result of the influx of recruits, providing a much needed surge within the tourism industry. The new recruits, referred to as “poolees'' by Colonel Riccoh Player, were instructed to stay at the Hyatt for a 14-day quarantine session. After this period, they were sent on to Parris Island, a main recruit training site in South Carolina.

