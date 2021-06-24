Community Associations Institute (CAI) New Jersey Recognizes FirstService Residential-Managed Regency at Monroe Board
EATONTOWN, N.J. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, announced that the New Jersey chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI-NJ) presented its Board of the Year 1,000+ Units award to Regency at Monroe, a 55 and better, lifestyle community comprised of single-family homes located in Monroe Township, New Jersey. The award was presented at the chapter’s annual awards celebration on June 24 to honor industry excellence.www.mysanantonio.com
