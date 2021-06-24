IFF Introduces a Ground-breaking Lactase Targeting Milk and Neutral Dairy to North American Dairy Producers to Meet Today's Top Consumer Needs

About 65% of Americans are willing to try cheese made with dairy proteins that don't come from animals, according to a survey from Europe-based precision fermentation company Formo and the University of Bath. A total of 53.8% said they would be willing to buy the cheese. The survey results, published in the journal Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, talked to consumers from the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Germany and India about animal-free cheese. A total of 1,009 Americans were included in the sample.