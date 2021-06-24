Cancel
IFF Introduces a Ground-breaking Lactase Targeting Milk and Neutral Dairy to North American Dairy Producers to Meet Today's Top Consumer Needs

By PRWeb
 18 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. IFF announced today the launch of Nurica™ in North America, providing dairy producers a new way to meet consumer health needs with a premium product that they will love. Nurica™ harnesses the lactose present in milk to naturally generate the highest yield of prebiotic galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) fibers in situ, resulting in significantly reduced sugar and lactose levels while bringing balanced sweetness and natural milk clean notes. Nurica™ is a breakthrough innovation for the dairy industry and is marketed under the Danisco® range of food solutions that is now part of the IFF family.

