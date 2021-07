WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A program with a focus on giving children with disabilities the skills and independence needed to ride a bike is wrapping up its camp in Wausau. Achieve Center partnered with ‘I Can Shine’ for a five-day camp with professional bike coaches, spotters and adaptive equipment to teach the children. The goal is to teach individuals with disabilities to ride a conventional 2-wheel bike and become independent riders.