South Park Tower Reveals 52 Floors of Re-Designed Residences For NYC's Upper West Side

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. The Brodsky Organization unveils elegantly upgraded residences at the newly redesigned 52-story South Park Tower on New York City’s Upper West Side. Located at 124 West 60th Street in the coveted Columbus Circle neighborhood, The South Park Tower offers one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments for rent, complete with spacious living rooms, state-of-the-art kitchens, and spacious bathrooms where no detail has been overlooked. The sophisticated units have been reimagined to feature a clean, contemporary design with many residences also offering a private balcony or terrace that showcases endless views of Manhattan and beyond.