South Park Tower Reveals 52 Floors of Re-Designed Residences For NYC's Upper West Side

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 18 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. The Brodsky Organization unveils elegantly upgraded residences at the newly redesigned 52-story South Park Tower on New York City’s Upper West Side. Located at 124 West 60th Street in the coveted Columbus Circle neighborhood, The South Park Tower offers one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments for rent, complete with spacious living rooms, state-of-the-art kitchens, and spacious bathrooms where no detail has been overlooked. The sophisticated units have been reimagined to feature a clean, contemporary design with many residences also offering a private balcony or terrace that showcases endless views of Manhattan and beyond.

