New, Online VERSATEX Community Offers the Homebuilding Industry Unique Opportunities for Communication, Learning and Growth

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Founded in 1995, Excel Building Services (“Excel”) is a national provider of janitorial and facility management services. With locations in California and New Jersey, Excel has the unique ability to service the entire United States through defined operational processes. Excel specializes in servicing distribution and logistics centers, multi-site retail locations, single and multi-tenant commercial office buildings, industrial and manufacturing facilities, healthcare, and many others. Jack Fabrique, President of Excel, was looking for a industry partner with more resources to enrich the Excel legacy and continue expansion across the country. “Teaming up with Bryson and The Facilities Group will deepen our resources to improve our customer’s experience and allow our employees room for career growth,” Fabrique stated.