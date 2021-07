Labour has renewed its call for tougher border controls. The opposition is urging the government to scrap the “amber list” and move the countries currently on the medium-risk register to the “red list” – requiring arrivals from France, Italy, the US at around 150 countries to go into hotel quarantine.It will use an urgent question in the House of Commons to demand the government scraps the amber list, introduces an “international vaccine passport” and publishes the available data on the decision-making behind the “traffic light” system.The shadow transport secretary, Jim McMahon, said the amber list is “causing too many people travelling...