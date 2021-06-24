From Medical Learning to MedLearn Media: 30 years of growth and innovation

BOSTON–Maugel Architects has been shaping exceptional spaces for innovation and growth for nearly 30 years. Our designs have come to life in millions of square feet of commercial real estate throughout New England and over that time, we have worked with a broad range of life sciences clients and real estate development firms within the medical device, biotech, biopharma, biomanufacturing, and diagnostic and clinical lab sectors. Many of these clients have been with us since the early days and continue to choose Maugel time and again to help them realize their vision.