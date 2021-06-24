Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

From Medical Learning to MedLearn Media: 30 years of growth and innovation

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. In 1991 Mike Rogge followed through on his vision of a consulting firm that would offer healthcare organizations a faster, more efficient way to audit their coding, billing and regulatory compliance. The result was first, Medical Resources, Inc, then Medical Learning (MedLearn), Inc., a company that grew and evolved into what is now known as MedLearn Media with its three distinct brands: MedLearn Publishing, ICD10monitor and RACmonitor.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Medical Billing#Medical Learning#Medlearn Publishing Lrb#Prweb#Medical Resources Inc#Medlearn Rrb Inc#Icd10monitor#Miscoding#Ba#Circc#The Va Medical Center#Allina#Healtheast Systems#Va#Healthcare Solutions#Besler#Medlearn Media Inc#Medlearn Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinesseSchool Online

DreamBox Learning® Appoints Key Executives in Record Growth Year

BELLEVUE, Wash. —DreamBox Learning®, the company on a mission to radically change the way the world learns, today announced the appointment of five new executives across key functions of the business. Lakshmi Nidamarthi joins the company as Chief Product Officer, Ronit Peled as Chief People Officer, Dr. Jason Sinquefield as Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, Michael Savitz as Senior Vice President of Operations, and Tracy Kleine as Vice President of Marketing. These leaders join a high performing executive team at DreamBox during a year of unprecedented growth – a year which validated the long-term DreamBox vision and strategy and further established the company as best-of-breed in the industry.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Leveraging analytics to improve connected medication management process efficiencies

HIMSS Market Intelligence conducted two benchmarking studies, late 2019 and a follow-up late 2020, sponsored by BD, to explore how connected medication management is transforming medication management overall. The results of the 2020 survey* titled Transforming Medication Management: Insights on Connected Medication Management made it clear that the 50% of hospitals and health systems that were classified in the lowest two categories on a 1 to 4 scale that measures connected medication management performance could benefit from focusing on making improvements to process efficiencies.1.
Businessdallassun.com

Bleep, LLC Signs Distribution Agreement with Mercury Medical Expanding its Acute Care Commercial Capability in the U.S.

Mercury Medical announces Bleep, LLC partnership. CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Pressure ulcers not only drive high cost for Acute Care centers, but also drive patient dissatisfaction. Traditional CPAP masks and pressure ulcers are commonly related to headgear/straps on PAP mask being too loose or too tight. Mask and nasal pillow pressure and friction is the top cause. 'The average 300-bed acute facility with a 2.4% incidence rate spends $14 million a year on pressure ulcer prevention and treatment. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) spends $22 billion a year on pressure ulcers as a secondary diagnosis, according to a recent report by healthcare finance news.'
San Francisco, CASFGate

Mytonomy Raises $25 Million Series B Funding to Transform Patient Engagement: Level Equity leads Mytonomy's Series B raise taking a minority stake to support hyper-growth

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Mytonomy, the leading enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for video-based patient engagement, today announced that it has closed $25 million in Series B funding led by Level Equity, who has taken a minority ownership stake in the company. Based in New York, NY and San Francisco, CA, Level Equity is a growth equity firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and internet companies. The firm manages over $2.7 billion across a series of long-term committed investment partnerships.
HealthMySanAntonio

HCHB partners with nVoq to improve clinician experience for home health and hospice

Homecare Homebase selects nVoq to be their preferred speech recognition provider. Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the nation’s leading software for home-based care, announces a co-marketing partnership with nVoq Incorporated. HCHB is committed to becoming “better together” by encouraging clinicians to use nVoq’s accurate, secure speech-to-text technology in the office, on the go, or in the home when providing care. nVoq’s suite of leading-edge speech recognition solutions includes nVoq.Mobile Voice for the Android tablet, and nVoq.Voice for Windows users.
BusinessMySanAntonio

e-PlanSoft™ Granted SOC2 Certification: Leading Cloud-based Electronic Plan Review Company Certified at Top-Level Security Compliance

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Leading cloud-based electronic plan review developer e-PlanSoft™ today announced that it has achieved SOC2 certification for reporting. SOC, which stands for System and Organizational Controls, is a framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for the purpose of providing regular, independent attestation of the controls that a company has implemented to mitigate information-related risk. The certification is granted to those organizations that have proven to adhere to a highly stringent set of policies, procedures, and systems controls across multiple categories called Trust Services Criteria.
Technologymobihealthnews.com

Workflow management system Solv adds new EHR integrations, in-app lab results

Digital health company Solv, which made its mark in the appointment booking space, has released a slew of new services, including EHR integrations, EHR robotic process information, advanced queuing and in-app test results. The company has integrated with EHR companies Epic, athenahealth, eClinicalWorks and NextGen, enabling the patient data, paperwork...
Economypymnts.com

Connected Healthcare: What Consumers Want From Their Healthcare Customer Experiences

REPORT: Consumers Demand Digital Be Part Of Their In-Person Healthcare Experience. Nearly 80 percent of consumers now prefer in-person visits to telehealth appointments — but not without a heavy dose of digital tools. In the Connected Healthcare Report, a PYMNTS and Rectangle Health collaboration, we surveyed 2,263 consumers to examine why digital features like receiving payment notifications and test results virtually are now expected as part of the in-person patient experience.
Nashville, TNnashvillemedicalnews.com

Health Systems Leaders Discuss Transformation at Nashville Health Care Council Event

As health care organizations contend with the ongoing pandemic and adapt operations to fulfill other aspects of their mission, they must also prepare for the future of care amid uncertainties. Last Thursday, the Nashville Health Care Council hosted a virtual member discussion with health systems leaders from around the country to explore what is in store for the industry in the years ahead.
Public Healthmartechseries.com

PBYA Subsidiary Disco Learning Media Reiterates Strong Recovery Post COVID

Disco Learning Media Inc (Disco), a subsidiary of ProBility Media Corp, an education company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, has confirmed continuation of existing contracts with Itron, Inc., State of Texas and University of Texas on various projects. Disco’s partnership with ITRI...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Germany-Based Medical Cannabis Co. Eurox Group Gets $3.55M Investment From FastForward Innovations

Germany-based vertically integrated medical cannabis company Eurox Group has received a €3 million ($3.55 million) investment from FastForward Innovations Ltd (LON: FFWD), an AIM-quoted company focused on fast-growing industries. Under the agreement, FFWD will hold 8.85% of Eurox, following the issuance of new shares. The investment not only provides FastForward...
Softwareaithority.com

Innovative MyCarrier Learning Center Propels Sales Executive Platform Adoption

MyCarrier, a rapidly growing freight management software company, announced that it will be expanding its highly successful learning center program. The program, which has been utilized by some of the transportation industry’s top carriers, has increased overall sales executive platform adoption by an average of 35%. The 10-week training program,...
Cell Phoneshospitalitynet.org

STS Sales and Catering System Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation in Hospitality Technology and Record Growth

Powered by SalesAndCatering.com, 2021 marks the 30-year anniversary of STS, a market-leading sales and catering system for hotels, resorts, and venues. STS has also seen an upward growth trajectory welcoming over 225 new properties since the start of the year and has signed over 50 new properties in June alone. Click here to learn more about STS Cloud for sales automation, productivity, and efficiency.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Redefining The Joint Venture: Accelerating Innovation And Growth

Growth and innovation are perennial imperatives for any business of any size in any industry, and financial services is no exception. To say that capital plays a vital role in making this possible is an understatement. As low interest rates and quantitative easing keep money flooding the market, the world...
HealthPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Medical Innovations That Are Transforming Lives

The medical field is an exciting enticing one with innovations always on the horizon and that’s a good thing. Many of these new inventions make life easier for people around the world. In this video, we bring you some of these life-changing innovations and their practical applications. The WeWALK Smart...
HealthNewswise

Chula Med Launches Automatic Vending Machines to Sell Chula Medical Innovations

Chula Med has come up with vending machines to provide a convenient way for people to purchase Chula Medical Innovations. Newswise — Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, in collaboration with Sun Vending Technology Public Company Limited, have launched automatic vending machines selling Chula medical innovations. The vending machines will provide people easier access to Chula’s innovative medical products from the researchers of Chula Med and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.
Boston, MAbostonrealestatetimes.com

Designing Exceptional Life Sciences Facilities for Innovation and Growth

BOSTON–Maugel Architects has been shaping exceptional spaces for innovation and growth for nearly 30 years. Our designs have come to life in millions of square feet of commercial real estate throughout New England and over that time, we have worked with a broad range of life sciences clients and real estate development firms within the medical device, biotech, biopharma, biomanufacturing, and diagnostic and clinical lab sectors. Many of these clients have been with us since the early days and continue to choose Maugel time and again to help them realize their vision.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

On KDRT: Innovation, density, growth

Tim Keller, who founded the Inventopia business incubator in Davis, wants the city to seriously consider adding a lot more homes and people. The growth and economic power created by UC Davis requires it, he argues, and Davis is in arrears in meeting demand. He’s a member of a new pro-growth group, Sustainable Growth Yolo, and lays out his arguments on the latest edition of “Davisvillle.”
MarketsStreetInsider.com

G Medical Innovations (GMVD) IPO Opens at $4.50

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) opened for trading at $4.50 after pricing 3,000,000 units, each consisting of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share, at a combined public offering price of $5.00 per unit.
North Wilkesboro, NCAshe County's Newspaper

Wilkes Medical Center Joins Innovative COVID-19 Trial

NORTH WILKESBORO – Wake Forest Baptist Health – Wilkes Medical Center has begun enrolling patients in a Phase 2 clinical trial designed to quickly determine the effectiveness of promising drugs that can potentially target the negative effects of the COVID-19 virus in critically-ill patients, and improve patient outcomes for these patients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy