Oslo From Streamlabs Winner Of "Video Collaboration Solution of the Year" In RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program
Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry. RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe, today announced that Oslo, a next-gen video review and collaboration tool, has been selected as winner of the “Video Collaboration Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0