Oslo From Streamlabs Winner Of "Video Collaboration Solution of the Year" In RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry. RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe, today announced that Oslo, a next-gen video review and collaboration tool, has been selected as winner of the “Video Collaboration Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program.

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by cloud services from Microsoft, today announced it has won the Dynamics 365 Field Service 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Hitachi Solutions was also named finalists for the Dynamics 365 Customer Service Partner of the Year Award and the Dynamics 365 Marketing 2021 Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
