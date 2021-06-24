Hot Property: Sleek, new Newton option

There’s a new kid on the block in Newton’s Nonantum Village. The Gateway, a high-end development with 20 units, is hitting the Boston-area real estate market just in time for eager summer buyers. Aptly named, the brand new construction is optimally located on the Newton-Watertown line, benefiting from the best of both worlds. The development is minutes away from the Pike, public transportation, the Charles River and tons of shopping and dining options in Watertown Square and Arsenal Yards.