To mark the release of The Golden Casket, Modest Mouse’s first LP in six years, Isaac Brock (not that one) has been getting out there and talk, talk, talking to the media. While the recent Uproxx interview where he discusses every one of the band’s albums and his thoughts on gangstalking and UFOs is hard to top, Vulture has done its level best with a piece that sees Brock looking back over his career and sharing stories like the time he ended up on a Jumbotron, stoned while trying to enjoy a hot dog.