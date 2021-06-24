Cancel
Food & Drinks

Why We’ll Be Eating Korean Corn Dogs All Summer Long

By Kat Thompson
Thrillist
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet them coated in french fries, Hot Cheetos, and even chocolate. Jacob Woo of Los Angeles’s Koreatown restaurant, Smile Hot Dog, traces the rising popularity of Korean corn dogs in the United States to K-dramas. “When you [watch] a lot of dramas and a lot of Korean movies, these corn dogs were appearing and I feel like that has had a major influence.” It’s true. Series like Start-Up and Run On, which can both be streamed on Netflix, include characters snacking on corn dogs that look slightly different from the American variety—both internally and externally.

www.thrillist.com

Food & DrinksPosted by
Reader's Digest

Here’s Why Mexican Coke Tastes Better Than American Coke

If you’re a soda aficionado, you’ve probably tried most of the sweet and bubbly drinks out there. Which means you probably agree with most soda fans that Mexican Coke tastes better than American Coke. While it used to be found only in certain stores, bodegas, or areas with large numbers of Mexican-Americans, the popularity of Coke that is hecho en México (made in Mexico) has risen in recent years to the point where it is now sold in some Costco stores. No, it’s not the Coca-Cola with a yellow cap, but south-of-the-border Coke is instantly recognizable nonetheless: It’s always sold in a tall, slim glass bottle, while American Coke is usually sold in squat plastic bottles or aluminum cans. Mexican Coke can probably still do all the things American Coke can do, but there’s no doubt in most people’s minds that it doesn’t taste the same. Both drinks are made by the same company, so why the difference in flavor?
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Sandwich at Subway, Says a Dietitian

Subways are everywhere. After all, it has the most locations of any fast-food chain in the world. So whether you're traveling or just out and about, there's probably one close by for you to grab a bite at. And while they don't serve up greasy burgers and fries, some of their sandwiches are just as unhealthy (or even worse.)
Food & DrinksGreatist

Is That Cooked Chicken in My Fridge Still Finger-Lickin’ Good?

One of the awesome things about chickens is that cooking a whole one can make several meals worth of finger-lickin’ protein. However, whether fried, boiled, baked, or grilled, cooked chicken has a definite “safe to eat” window. You’ve heard of salmonella? Well, it doesn’t only come from salmons. If that’s...
DrinksPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What This Recent Lab Test Revealed About Subway's Tuna Sandwich

If you're a fan of Subway's tuna sandwiches, we may have some bad news for you. According to The New York Times, after public declarations from Subway saying that its tuna and seafood sourcing departments distribute only skipjack and yellowfin tuna to use in sandwich fillings, lab tests on Subway's tuna-filled masterpieces show that not only were the samples clear of any skipjack or yellowfin tuna, "No amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA. Therefore, we cannot identify the species."
Restaurantsgoodhousekeeping.com

The French Fries Everyone Is Talking About in Your State

"Best spot in bham! Try the Philly steak pita! With chilli cheese fries!" - Foursquare user Noah Williams. "Mushroom burger is the bomb and the fries are awesome!" - Foursquare user Walt Silmon. "Delicious fries, but you would know that if you were there." - Foursquare user Kelley Perry. "The...
RecipesIowa State Daily

Five fast food copy cat recipes

For those who crave fast food menu items but rarely have the money to spend on them, here are five recipes that will taste just like your favorites from the drive-thru. To make your syrup, whisk together the sugar and water on low heat and stir in the remaining ingredients over the next five minutes. Do not boil. Remove from heat and let cool. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a bottle and keep in the refrigerator for up to a month.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Divided On These Chocolate Dipped Banana Dessert Bars

While many Costco shoppers are screaming for more ice cream during National Ice Cream Month, these chocolate dipped banana dessert bars have a few people not speaking quite as loudly. Although plant-based frozen treats and healthier dessert options get many people excited, this new brand found in select Costco locations in California and Hawaii have some people wondering if it is better to skip the dessert choice all together.
Food & Drinkspagosadailypost.com

READY, FIRE, AIM: Pizzas Ate My Freezer

I had a healthy diet, once. Or so I told myself. Many years ago, I tore a page out of a magazine — an illustration of the FDA ‘Food Pyramid’ — and stuck it to the door of my refrigerator with some little magnets shaped like fruits and vegetables. My young nephew had left the magazine at my house; as I recall, it was from a Scholastic Junior magazine. I was pretty sure he wouldn’t notice the missing page; he didn’t seem like the kind of boy who spent much time reading magazines. Or thinking about his diet.
Food & DrinksLifehacker

Your Smoked Vegetables Are Desperate for a Little Fat

We’re living in a sort of golden age of fake meat products. Meat-free foods that are shaped like meat have flooded the market, making it easier than ever to find soyrizo at the grocery store, or an Impossible Burger at Burger King. These products give vegetarians and vegans something that’s easy to grill at a BBQ, but that doesn’t mean we should abandon vegetables entirely.

