Why We’ll Be Eating Korean Corn Dogs All Summer Long
Get them coated in french fries, Hot Cheetos, and even chocolate. Jacob Woo of Los Angeles’s Koreatown restaurant, Smile Hot Dog, traces the rising popularity of Korean corn dogs in the United States to K-dramas. “When you [watch] a lot of dramas and a lot of Korean movies, these corn dogs were appearing and I feel like that has had a major influence.” It’s true. Series like Start-Up and Run On, which can both be streamed on Netflix, include characters snacking on corn dogs that look slightly different from the American variety—both internally and externally.www.thrillist.com
