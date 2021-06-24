Nutrabolt CMO Rajaa Grar talks C4 Energy athlete partnerships, and why “social media is a cornerstone” of those deals

MLB Network has televised the first round of the MLB Draft since 2009, their first year on the air, but that draft coverage has always originated from their Secaucus, New Jersey studios. That’s changing this year, as they’ll be producing coverage of the first round and the first competitive balance round live from the Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver as part of the All-Star Game festivities Sunday night, with that coverage starting at 7 p.m. Eastern (following a one-hour draft preview show). Greg Amsinger, who’s been hosting the network’s draft coverage since that 2009 start, will again be hosting this time around, and he spoke to AA earlier this week about what it means for their draft coverage to go live on location and to be the only MLB event that night.