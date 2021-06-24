Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Nutrabolt CMO Rajaa Grar talks C4 Energy athlete partnerships, and why “social media is a cornerstone” of those deals

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last few years have seen athletes’ social media platforms become more and more important, whether as a place to break news about themselves, react to stories, takes, or even leagues and governing bodies, or just share their personality and their interests. And those social media platforms are becoming a more and more important part of endorsement deals. One brand that’s heavily focused on social media with its endorsement deals is C4 Energy, which has deals with NFL players Justin Fields (seen at right above) and Kyle Pitts, NBA player Lonzo Ball (seen at left above), WNBA player Te’a Cooper and more. Rajaa Grar, the chief marketing officer and chief digital officer of C4 parent company Nutrabolt, spoke to AA recently by e-mail about why they’re so focused on that aspect with the players they sign.

awfulannouncing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmo#Cornerstone#Sports Marketing#Nutrabolt#C4 Energy#Aa#Latino#Major League Sports#Verde
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLS
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsDigiday

As NIL era arrives, marketers find an influencer playbook

There’s a new crop of influencers on the horizon for marketers after the NCAA’s recent adoption of a policy allowing college athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness (NIL). Basically, the long-awaited ruling means college athletes can start making money for their influence. Marketers have been eager to...
NBAPosted by
rolling out

LaMelo Ball partners with tech platform owned by a Black woman

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is making smart business moves off the court to ensure that he’s financially well off once he hangs up his sneakers. While that won’t be anytime soon for the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year, Ball has partnered with Powerhandz, a global athletic training and rehabilitation product tech platform that is owned by Black entrepreneur, Danyel Surrency Jones. The company also recently merged with PH Innovation Holdings as they take their brand to the next level.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE stars ink endorsement deals with C4 Energy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, and Montez Ford have inked new endorsement deals with C4 Energy. Reigns, Belair, Rose, and Ford join Justin Fields, Kyle Pitts, Lonzo Ball, Te’a Cooper as C4 works to expand their roster of athletes.
NFLhawaiipublicradio.org

Dealing With High Expectations, Social Media Scrutiny in Professional Sports

The NBA Finals are in full swing and the NFL is getting ready to open training camp next month. That puts professional athletes back in the spotlight which can bring intense pressure from owners, families and fans. With the passing of former University of Hawai‘i quarterback Colt Brennan two months...
Internetkulturehub.com

Press to social media: the pressure of being an athlete in the spotlight

Competitive sports as they are, are a challenge of their own. Athletes removed from opponents, from the media, from the pressure of thousands of eyes watching your every move… mastering a discipline is difficult enough. From a distance, we idolize sports stars whether from the bleachers or on a screen....
Sportsmartechseries.com

Axios Investigations Firm Is Breaking Into Sports Marketing Sponsoring A Race Car And A Professional Boxer!

Axios Investigations Firm, one of the largest investigations and security firms in the nation, has expanded its marketing reach and stepped into the world of professional sponsorships. First with their sponsorship of boxing champion Team Williams, a protege, and student of Roy Jones Jr Boxing (RJJ), and with race car driver and season points leader Doug Penny who is racing in the Mideast 602 Modified Tour.
TV & VideosAwful Announcing

3O for 30 review: Breakaway

Length: One hour and fifteen without commercials (airing in a 90 minute window with commercials) Installment: #114 by ESPN’s count (#113 by my count, counting the O.J. doc as one installment, although ESPN initially counted it as five different 30 for 30s, but now seems to list it separately, not as part of the series. Additionally, one finished project, Down In The Valley, has been suspended from airing.)
NFLAwful Announcing

Stephen A. Smith’s “People are misinterpreting what I’m saying” follow-up led to him actually apologizing later (updated)

People occasionally say problematic things on live sports television, and that leads to backlash, apologies, and sometimes consequences. In the case of Stephen A. Smith’s widely-blasted criticisms on ESPN’s First Take Monday that Shohei Ohtani tends to only answer English questions through an interpreter, though, it initially only led to one. Smith took incredible Twitter backlash on those comments, including “I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying in this country.”
SportsPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Employees React To Stephen A’s Controversial Comments

Monday was not a good day for Stephen A. Smith, as the highly-paid and highly-visible ESPN personality put his foot in his mouth twice. Smith generated controversy with his take that Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani might not be suited to be the face of baseball because he speaks through an interpreter. The First Take star would eventually apologize for his comments.
Golfchatsports.com

Three more players WD from The Open, bringing total to 17

SANDWICH, England – Three more players were forced to withdraw from The Open Championship on Monday, continuing an early trend at the year’s final major. Ryan Moore is recovering from a back injury and didn’t make the trip to Royal St. George’s while Zach Johnson and Louis de Jager were forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Golden State Warriors Rumored To Have Interest In Future Hall Of Famer

As the Suns and Bucks battle it out in this year’s NBA Finals, the rest of the league’s teams have turned their attention towards the 2021 offseason — including the Golden State Warriors. According to speculation from a Warriors insider, the franchise could be looking to add another veteran offensive...
NFLAwful Announcing

Greg Amsinger on hosting MLB Draft coverage live from Denver: “It’s symbolic of the growth and importance of this event.”

MLB Network has televised the first round of the MLB Draft since 2009, their first year on the air, but that draft coverage has always originated from their Secaucus, New Jersey studios. That’s changing this year, as they’ll be producing coverage of the first round and the first competitive balance round live from the Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver as part of the All-Star Game festivities Sunday night, with that coverage starting at 7 p.m. Eastern (following a one-hour draft preview show). Greg Amsinger, who’s been hosting the network’s draft coverage since that 2009 start, will again be hosting this time around, and he spoke to AA earlier this week about what it means for their draft coverage to go live on location and to be the only MLB event that night.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL announces multi-year partnership extension with Twitter

Some big news in the NFL media world will be nothing but a positive for fans wanting more content of their favorite teams. On Thursday, Adam Schefter reported that the NFL and Twitter have announced a multi-year partnership that will include expanded engagement. This new partnership will produce exclusive content on Twitter Spaces.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

NBA changed its tune amid Rachel Nichols-Maria Taylor ESPN drama

For some, “better late than never” is a sick joke. Late is the same as never. Last week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued an enough-is-enough declaration on the heels of ESPN’s latest racial strife — Rachel Nichols versus Maria Taylor. That followed the NBA’s blind, all-in promotion of Black Lives Matter and the Marxist fringe lunatics at its fore and core, a decision the NBA came to regret as matter of business, research and further BLM activities.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shannon Sharpe’s Kobe Claim

Former NFL star and current analyst Shannon Sharpe did everything his could this weekend to anger the NBA community. Sharpe suggested that Kobe Bryant isn’t a top-five all-time player in NBA history. Why? Well, the former Los Angeles Lakers star doesn’t have enough MVP awards for Sharpe. “In the history...

Comments / 0

Community Policy