Nutrabolt CMO Rajaa Grar talks C4 Energy athlete partnerships, and why “social media is a cornerstone” of those deals
The last few years have seen athletes’ social media platforms become more and more important, whether as a place to break news about themselves, react to stories, takes, or even leagues and governing bodies, or just share their personality and their interests. And those social media platforms are becoming a more and more important part of endorsement deals. One brand that’s heavily focused on social media with its endorsement deals is C4 Energy, which has deals with NFL players Justin Fields (seen at right above) and Kyle Pitts, NBA player Lonzo Ball (seen at left above), WNBA player Te’a Cooper and more. Rajaa Grar, the chief marketing officer and chief digital officer of C4 parent company Nutrabolt, spoke to AA recently by e-mail about why they’re so focused on that aspect with the players they sign.awfulannouncing.com