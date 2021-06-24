Looted Ethiopian Artifacts Withdrawn from Sale at British Auction House
In response to appeals from the Ethiopian government, a leather-bound Ethiopian Coptic Bible and a set of Victorian graduated horn beakers were withdrawn from a June 17 sale at Busby, a small auction house in southwest England. The artifacts were looted in 1868 during the Battle of Maqdala, a punitive raid by British colonial forces against Emperor Tewodros II. Negotiations regarding the objects’ repatriation are reportedly underway between the consignor and the Ethiopian government.hyperallergic.com