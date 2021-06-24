See Rembrandt’s “The Night Watch” in Its Entirety, Thanks to AI Restoration
For 300 years, we only had a partial view of Rembrandt's 17th-century masterpiece "The Night Watch." But now, with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), researchers at the Rijksmuseum in the Netherlands were able to reconstruct missing pieces of the painting, giving us a rare view of what it looked like when Golden Age Dutch artist finished it in 1642.