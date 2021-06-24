Cancel
Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, Danny Glover, and Liv Ullmann to receive honorary Oscars

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences is checking off some “it’s about damn time” items off of its To Do List today, announcing that its Board Of Governors has decided to bestow honorary Oscars to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, and Liv Ullmann, and that Danny Glover will be getting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The awards will be given out on January 15, 2022, at the Academy’s Governors Awards event, and—if previous Academy Awards ceremonies are anything to go by—there will then be a little highlight reel during the regular Academy Awards and these four will get to walk out onstage and do their little nods and waves. Maybe they’ll get to make speeches, because Samuel L. Jackson should be allowed to make a damn Oscars acceptance speech at some point. As the only guy who was in a bunch of Star Wars movies and Marvel movies, he’s the highest-grossing actor of all time! Give him more trophies!

www.avclub.com
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

Honorary Oscar winners announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on June 24 that its Board of Governors voted to present honorary awards to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Danny Glover. The four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy’s 12th Governors Awards on Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel’s Samuel L. Jackson Gave Scarlett Johansson One Great Piece Of Advice Early On (And She Passed It Along To Florence Pugh)

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. 11 years ago, Scarlett Johansson debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, and next week, the character will finally be seen starring in her own movie. Iron Man 2 was also notable for fully introducing Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury following his cameo in Iron Man. However, Jackson also came into the MCU with plenty of experience working in action-related projects, and he gave Johansson some advice back then that she’s since passed on to her Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Danny Glover leads tribute to Richard Donner

Danny Glover has paid tribute to Richard Donner. The 'Lethal Weapon' star - who starred in four of the franchise's movies with the late director at the help - admitted he feels heartbroken after the filmmaker's death this week aged 91. He said: "My heart is broken. "Working with Dick...
MoviesSFGate

Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryce Dallas Howard Among A-List Cast for Matthew Vaughn's Spy Thriller 'Argylle'

“Kingsman” director Matthew Vaughn has signed up an all-star cast for his new film franchise “Argylle,” which will be produced by Vaughn’s U.K.-based studio MARV. Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel”), Sam Rockwell (“Moon”), Bryce Dallas Howard (“Jurassic World”), Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), John Cena (“Bumblebee”) and Samuel L. Jackson (“Avengers: Endgame”) are all set to appear in the spy thriller.
Movies/Film

‘Kingsman’ Director Matthew Vaughn Making New Spy Movie With Samuel L. Jackson, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Sam Rockwell

Matthew Vaughn has spent the past seven years working in the spy genre directing his Kingsman films, and he seems to be extremely comfortable in that arena. In fact, he doesn’t seem to be interested in leaving it any time soon: a new report says he’s actually developing a new spy movie that has Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World, Black Mirror) in talks to play the lead role and a couple of other high-profile actors circling significant parts.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Samuel L. Jackson Knows Who He Wants In Hitman’s Bodyguard 3

Based at the current rate Ryan Reynolds is firing out movies, if he decides that a sequel to Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is something he’s interested in, then chances are it’ll happen sooner rather than later. Having wrapped the buddy sequel in early 2019, Reynolds moved straight onto Free Guy, then Netflix duo Red Notice and The Adam Project via a voice role in The Croods: A New Age, while he’s currently hard at work on AppleTV+ festive musical comedy Spirited opposite Will Ferrell.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Catherine O’Hara Set For New Matthew Vaughn Spy Franchise ‘Argylle’

Matthew Vaughn has set an all-star cast for his next big budget action project, which will start shooting this August in Europe. Argylle, which Vaughn will direct and produce via his banner Marv, will star Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

More Hitman’s Bodyguard Movies? Ryan Reynolds And Samuel L. Jackson Have Some Great Ideas

SPOILERS are ahead for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard playing in theaters now. The Hitman’s Bodyguard recently continued with the sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a fun action flick that saw Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek team up for a comedic shoot 'em up blockbuster alongside the likes of Morgan Freeman and Antonio Banderas. As the second movie in the series continues its box office run this weekend, it’s time to talk about threequel options.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Danny Glover Veterans Drama ‘The Drummer’ Gets North America Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Glover drama The Drummer has been acquired in North America by 1091 Pictures. Glover is also an executive-producer on the feature drama in which three interwoven stories reveal the traumatic effects of war on the psyches of veterans from different generations. Glover stars as Mark Walker, a Vietnam...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover Mourn the Passing of Lethal Weapon Director Richard Donner

Lethal Weapon stars Danny Glover and Mel Gibson have weighed in on the passing of Richard Donner. On Monday, it was reported that Donner, who directed all four Lethal Weapon movies with Glover and Mel Gibson, had passed away at the age of 91. As he also directed other iconic movies like Superman: The Movie, The Goonies, and The Omen, Donner has long been one of Hollywood's most inspirational filmmakers, and the news of his death has left Hollywood in mourning.
MoviesPosted by
AFP

Oscars group adds Pattinson, Jackson but stems new intake

After years of rapid expansion to boost diversity among its members, Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences slashed its new intake by more than half this year, the Oscar-awarding body said Thursday. The Academy invited just 395 new members to join Tinseltown's most prestigious club, with inductees including Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson and "Borat" breakout star Maria Bakalova. The board of governors vowed five years ago to double the number of women and non-white members by 2020, following calls to boycott the glitzy Oscars and an angry social media backlash under the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite due to a lack of diversity. In pursuit of those targets, the group invited more than 800 new members over each of the past three years, causing its size to swell far beyond the traditional cap of around 6,000 active members to nearly 10,000.

