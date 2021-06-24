Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, Danny Glover, and Liv Ullmann to receive honorary Oscars

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences is checking off some “it’s about damn time” items off of its To Do List today, announcing that its Board Of Governors has decided to bestow honorary Oscars to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, and Liv Ullmann, and that Danny Glover will be getting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The awards will be given out on January 15, 2022, at the Academy’s Governors Awards event, and—if previous Academy Awards ceremonies are anything to go by—there will then be a little highlight reel during the regular Academy Awards and these four will get to walk out onstage and do their little nods and waves. Maybe they’ll get to make speeches, because Samuel L. Jackson should be allowed to make a damn Oscars acceptance speech at some point. As the only guy who was in a bunch of Star Wars movies and Marvel movies, he’s the highest-grossing actor of all time! Give him more trophies!