Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuolumne County, CA

Update: Crash Impacting Traffic On HWY 108/120

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 18 days ago

Update at 1:45 p.m.: The CHP reports first responders have freed one person that was trapped inside a truck that crashed on Highway 108/120 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. A Dodge Ram pickup hauling a 27 ft. travel trailer overturned in the westbound lane and is blocking one of the lanes near Tulloch Dam Road. Officers are directing traffic while a tow crew works to upright the vehicles. Luckily, only minor injuries are reported in the collision.

www.mymotherlode.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Tuolumne County, CA
Crime & Safety
Tuolumne County, CA
Accidents
County
Tuolumne County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailer#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Chp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy