Update: Crash Impacting Traffic On HWY 108/120

Update at 1:45 p.m.: The CHP reports first responders have freed one person that was trapped inside a truck that crashed on Highway 108/120 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. A Dodge Ram pickup hauling a 27 ft. travel trailer overturned in the westbound lane and is blocking one of the lanes near Tulloch Dam Road. Officers are directing traffic while a tow crew works to upright the vehicles. Luckily, only minor injuries are reported in the collision.