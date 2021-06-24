Cancel
Changing of the guard: Steelers release David DeCastro, agree to deal with Trai Turner

By Joe Starkey
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers have released three-time All-Pro David DeCastro, their starting right guard since 2012, the team announced Thursday afternoon. DeCastro missed three games due to injury last season and did not participate in the mandatory three-day minicamp last week. Coach Mike Tomlin said at the time that there were no significant injuries worth detailing, and DeCastro’s termination comes with an NFI designation — which stands for non-football injury/illness, and would seemingly indicate that DeCastro wasn’t cut because of what ailed him last year.

