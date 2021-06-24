Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

6-month-old with rare birth defect dies while waiting for five-organ transplant

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 18 days ago
He was only six months old when he died. The little boy from Georgia was born with gastroschisis, a rare birth defect, and needed a five-organ transplant, but he died while waiting for the potential life-saving surgery. Not long after Wyatt was born on December 3, 2020, he had to go to the hospital to be treated for liver failure. But then doctors realized there was only so much that could be done for him at the hospital in Georgia.

The Davenport Journal is Davenport's leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

