6-month-old with rare birth defect dies while waiting for five-organ transplant

"Do you ever have those moments that seem so simple and inconsequential at the time, but they turn out to be one of the most pivotal moments of your life? I met Sonny through a mutual friend while tailgating at a Jason Aldean concert in 2012. Sonny is always the life of the party and easily makes a new friend wherever he goes. He is friendly and outgoing and always wants everyone to have a good time. Sonny and I developed an instant friendship that night that went far beyond the surface level of two people enjoying a summer night in a parking lot. While everyone was drinking and having a good time, I remember having a deep conversation with Sonny.