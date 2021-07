DJ has one more win and 2 more top 3 over the 2 year ranking period. This is extreme, but you can move up or down as your events from two years ago roll off the rankings. Frankly when you get to the top 10 in the world only top 3 results will cause any movement in the rankings and strength of field is also a factor. The European events don't have strong fields. The Irish Open was worth half the points of the PGA event that week.