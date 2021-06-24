Cancel
Wildlife

Scientists Unearth The World’s Oldest Known Shark Attack Victim

By Marco Margaritoff
allthatsinteresting.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown only as "Tsukumo No. 24," the prehistoric skeleton bore 790 deep wounds, which scientists are attributing to a tiger or white shark. While the University of Oxford team primarily intended on studying human violence in prehistoric Japan, one 3,000-year-old skeleton took them elsewhere. First unearthed in the early 1900s, the remains contained almost 800 cuts that left the experts baffled — until they realized this was the oldest shark attack victim ever found.

