Scientists Unearth The World’s Oldest Known Shark Attack Victim

The world’s smallest piece of technology – only two atoms thick – has been created by researchers to store electric information.Current state-of-the-art devices consist of tiny crystals that contain approximately one million atoms, one hundred atoms square. In a computer, these devices switch between two binary states (one and zero, yes and no, up and down) to encode and process information. This is done incredibly rapidly, approximately one million times per second - akin to pressing a binary, on-off lightswitch very quickly.Scientists say they can now make that process even more efficient. Reducing the size of the technology down...