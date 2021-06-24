Scientists Unearth The World’s Oldest Known Shark Attack Victim
Known only as "Tsukumo No. 24," the prehistoric skeleton bore 790 deep wounds, which scientists are attributing to a tiger or white shark. While the University of Oxford team primarily intended on studying human violence in prehistoric Japan, one 3,000-year-old skeleton took them elsewhere. First unearthed in the early 1900s, the remains contained almost 800 cuts that left the experts baffled — until they realized this was the oldest shark attack victim ever found.allthatsinteresting.com
Comments / 0