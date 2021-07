We’re all waiting on the sun to go down, today. Sure, fun in the sun is great. Despite what some people would have you believe, grilling is awesome. On top of that, there’s nothing like a cold beer in the hot sun. I’ll die on that hill. However, we all know what the big event of the Fourth of July is. Obviously, it’s the fireworks. Some of us, however, are starting our celebration a little early. Alan Jackson is one of those. He posted a great patriotic photo to celebrate America’s birthday.